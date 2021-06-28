Delhi Sikh body urges J-K LG for safe return of 'abducted, forcibly converted' girl in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday and sought the safe return of a Sikh girl to her family, who was allegedly abducted, forcibly converted and married off in Srinagar.





In a statement, DSGMC President Manjinder Singh Sirsa said LG Sinha addressed the committee's concerns related to the safety of Sikh girls in the valley and the 'harmful' trend of religious conversion.





"Thanking LG, Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha Ji for immediately issuing directions with respect to the issue of forced Nikah of Sikh daughters in Srinagar. He has assured us that the Sikh girl who was forcibly converted would be returned back to her family. He addressed our concerns related to the safety of Sikh girls in the valley and this harmful trend of religious conversion," said Sirsa.





Sirsa also demanded an anti-conversion law in the Valley which would mandate parents' permission for the marriage.





"We also expressed the demand of having an anti-conversion law which would mandate parents' permission. We also handed him the letter of Giani Harpreet Singh Ji, Jathedar, Sri Akal Takht Sahib," Sirsa said.





He added that the delegation also discussed the issue of the local gurdwara land in the meeting with LG Sinha to which he readily agreed upon.





"He also agreed on setting up a Minority Commission to address the issues of minority Sikhs. Thanking him once again for assuring that stern actions will be taken against those forcing Nikah or conversions on minority Sikh girls," added DSGMC president.





Shiromani Akali Dal President (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also took to Twitter and expressed 'shock' over the abduction and marriage of a Sikh girl in Srinagar.





"Shocked to learn that our Sikh daughter Manmeet Kaur was kidnapped and forcibly married to an elderly man of a different community in Srinagar. Have asked DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa ji to immediately rush there & ensure justice is delivered to the victim family," Badal tweeted. (ANI)



