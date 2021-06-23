CID inspector killed by suspected militants in Srinagar

Srinagar: An inspector of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), J&K police, was killed by suspected militants in the summer capital, Srinagar on Tuesday evening.





Official sources said that suspected militants fired at a CID inspector, identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Dar, at Kanipora area in Srinagar outskirts late on Tuesday evening. "Dar was critically injured in the attack," they said, adding the wounded was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.





They said suspected militants managed to escape from the spot, adding security forces have been rushed to the area and a search operation has been launched to nab the attackers.





—UNI



