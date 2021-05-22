Cache of arms & ammunition recovered in J&K's Poonch

Jammu: A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in a joint operation by the police and the army from an underground terrorist hideout in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

Police said that arms and ammunition from an old hideout of terrorists was recovered after a joint search operation was launched by the Special Operation Group (SOG) Poonch in association with the local army unit in the Qasba village of Poonch near the LoC.

"On a tip off, joint parties of the SOG police Poonch and a unit of Army launched a search operation in Qasba village near LoC and found an underground hideout which was busted and during the search operation one AK-56 weapon, one magazine of AK-56, 30 rounds of ammunition of AK, two Chinese pistols and one Pistol magazine was recovered," police said

Police said that an FIR has been registered in police station Poonch under relevant sections of law and investigation has been started.

--IANS