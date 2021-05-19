Top
Home > State News > Jammu & Kashmir > BSF foils infiltration bid along border in J&K; nabs injured Pakistani intruder

BSF foils infiltration bid along border in J&K; nabs injured Pakistani intruder

 The Hawk |  19 May 2021 4:05 AM GMT

BSF foils infiltration bid along border in J&K; nabs injured Pakistani intruder
X

Jammu: Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops foiled an infiltration bid and arrested a Pakistani intruder along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday night.

The BSF had fired a few rounds, resulting in a bullet injury to the intruder in his back, officials said.

"A Pakistani national was noticed attempting to sneak into this side from across the IB under the cover of darkness and was challenged by the Indian border guards," an official said.

The intruder was nabbed and is being treated for the bullet injury at a BSF hospital in Samba, the official said.

This is the second infiltration attempt in the Samba district in the past fortnight.

Earlier, an intruder was shot dead by BSF along the IB in the same sector on May 5.

—PTI

Updated : 19 May 2021 4:05 AM GMT
Tags:    Border Security Force   BSF   Pakistani intruder   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X