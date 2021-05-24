Top
Black fungus declared epidemic in J&K

 The Hawk |  24 May 2021 10:21 AM GMT

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government declared black fungus as an epidemic on Monday under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897.

The decision followed a directive from the union government in which it had asked the UT administration to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

On Friday, a 40-year old patient with confirmed black fungus infection died in a government medical college hospital in Jammu.

Another suspected patient is being treated at the government dental college in Srinagar while doctors have confirmed that a black fungus patient was successfully treated in November 2020 by the doctors at the dental college.

--IANS

Updated : 24 May 2021 10:21 AM GMT
