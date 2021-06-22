BJP leaders from J-K to meet ahead of all-party meeting with PM

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir will here on Tuesday ahead of the meeting of political leaders from Union Territory with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, sources said.





The sources told ANI that an important meeting of all senior BJP leaders from Jammu and Kashmir will be held tomorrow morning.





Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had on Sunday telephonically invited leaders of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to participate in a meeting to be held at Prime Minister's residence on Thursday.





Telephone calls were made to top leaders of various parties including former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.





Home Minister Amit Shah along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and top security officials had met in the national capital on Friday to discuss various issues regarding Jammu and Kashmir with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior officials. (ANI)



