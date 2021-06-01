4 held for cattle smuggling in Jammu

Jammu: Four men were arrested for allegedly smuggling bovines in Jammu city as 25 cattle were rescued on Monday, officials said.



Taking action over the menace of bovine smuggling, police intercepted two vehicles at Domana and Beli Charana areas and rescued 25 cattle from the smugglers, they said.

The four accused -- Sajjid Hafeez, Mohammad Sharief, Rayaz Ahmed and Kala -- have been arrested and two vehicles seized, they said.

In this regard, a case has been registered at Domana police station, they further said.

—PTI



