Top
Home > State News > Himachal Pradesh > Woman held in Himachals Kullu for selling charas

Woman held in Himachal's Kullu for selling charas

 The Hawk |  19 April 2021 6:49 AM GMT

Woman held in Himachals Kullu for selling charas
X

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Kullu district police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old women for the illegally selling charas in Kasol.

Acting on the specific information, Kullu district police conducted a raid and recovered 1 kg and 312 grams of charas from the dhaba.

The accused has been identified as Anjali resident of Bhuntar tehsil in Kullu district.

According to Kullu district police, the woman was selling ganja at her dhaba in Kasol.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manikarn police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

Updated : 19 April 2021 6:49 AM GMT
Tags:    Woman   Himachal   Kullu   selling charas   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X