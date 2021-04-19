Woman held in Himachal's Kullu for selling charas

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh): Kullu district police on Sunday arrested a 36-year-old women for the illegally selling charas in Kasol.

Acting on the specific information, Kullu district police conducted a raid and recovered 1 kg and 312 grams of charas from the dhaba.

The accused has been identified as Anjali resident of Bhuntar tehsil in Kullu district.

According to Kullu district police, the woman was selling ganja at her dhaba in Kasol.

The accused was arrested and a case has been registered under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Manikarn police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)