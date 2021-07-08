Virbhadra Singh left behind legacy of service of 6 decades: Sonia

New Delhi: Condoling the death of six- time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and veteran party leader Virbhadra Singh, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said he has left behind a legacy of service rendered for nearly six decades to the people of Himachal Pradesh.





In her message, Sonia Gandhi expressed deepest condolences on the passing away of veteran Congress leader Virabhadra Singh and said, "Virbhadra Singh leaves behind a legacy of service rendered for nearly six decades to the people of Himachal Pradesh and the nation."





She said that a six time chief minister and former union minister, he had the opportunity of working with many "stalwarts" through different generations.





"Popular for his affable and grounded nature, he remained close to people and brought about far reaching positive changes through his administrative acumen. He was one of the tallest stalwarts of the Congress Party and remained a dedicated Congress person throughout," she said.





Sonia Gandhi said that his contribution to the party, as indeed to the state and the country will be valued and cherished forever.





Virbhadra Singh passed away on early Thursday at the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) after a three-month long battle with post-Covid complications. He was 87. He had twice recovered from Covid-19.





He had suffered from heart attack on July 5 and was in the critical care unit of the IGMCH. Later, he was put on ventilator after he had breathing problem.





