Contributions of Virbhadra Singh in development of Himachal are unprecedented: CM

Shimla (The Hawk): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed grief over demise of former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, who breathed his last in wee hours on Thursday.





The Chief Minister visited 'Holy Lodge', the private residence of Virbhadra Singh and laid wreath on the mortal remains of the former Chief Minister. He also expressed his heartfelt condolences with wife of the former Chief Minister Pratibha Singh and son and MLA from Shimla Rural constituency Vikramaditya Singh.





The Chief Minister said that contributions of Virbhadra Singh for development of the State were unprecedented. He said that Virbhadra Singh devoted his entire life for the upliftment of every section of the society with special focus on weaker and vulnerable sections. He also played a pivotal role for the development of the country as well as for the State while serving as Union Minister at the Centre. He said that his strong will, commitment and determination would always remain a source of inspiration for all of us in public life. He said that the void created by Virbhadra Singh's death would be difficult to be filled in for the time to come.





Jai Ram Thakur prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.





Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, senior BJP and Congress leaders also laid wreath on the body of Virbhadra Singh at 'Holy Lodge'.





Cabinet Minister's also expressed grief over the sad demise of former Chief Minister Shri Virbhadra Singh.



