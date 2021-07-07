Urge them to follow COVID norms, says Himachal CM as tourist influx increased in state

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): After Union Health Ministry on Tuesday warned that it can re-impose restrictions as Covid protocols are not followed by people who are travelling to hill stations, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said "we are anxious too" as the tourist influx has increased in the State.





Speaking to ANI, Thakur said, "We are also a bit anxious as the tourist influx increased in the State. We welcome tourists but I urge them to follow COVID norms. They should follow social distancing & wear a mask. We have also directed hotels to follow SOP strictly."





Earlier, Chief Secretary to Government of Himachal Pradesh, Anil Kumar Khachi said that the administration has already unilaterally advised all District Collectors to enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines strictly.





"We have already unilaterally advised all District Collectors to enforce the COVID appropriate behaviour and guidelines strictly, taking all service providers and stakeholders into confidence," said Khachi.





Earlier in the day, Referring to the massive footfall of people in hill stations, Health Ministry stated that gross violations of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour can nullify the gains so far





during a press conference, Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry, Lav Agarwal said "People travelling to hill stations are not following COVID-appropriate behaviour. We can nullify the ease in restrictions again if protocols not complied with." (ANI)



