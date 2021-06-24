Union Minister Nitin Gadkari & CM visit Atal Tunnel Rohtang

Manali (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari accompanied by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Atal Tunnel Rohtang.





Engineering marvel, this 9.02 km tunnel, dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd of October last year connects Manali to Lahaul Spiti valley.





Union Minister and Chief Minister were accorded traditional welcome on entering the North Portal towards Lahaul side by the people of Lahaul Spiti district.





The Union Minister while interacting with media at South Portal appreciated the efforts of the BRO for constructing this tunnel. He said that as many as 19 tunnels were being constructed in Himachal Pradesh by the Union Government, out of which work was in progress on eight tunnels.





Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ramlal Markanda, MLAs Kishori Lal Sagar and Surinder Shourie, Additional Chief Secretaries Ram Subhag Singh and J.C. Sharma, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary PWD Subhashish Panda also accompanied the Union Minister.











