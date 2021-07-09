Rahul Gandhi, Nadda In Shimla To Pay Tribute To Virbhadra Singh

















Shimla (The Hawk): BJP National President J P Nadda, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid their last respect to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and one of the tallest Congress leaders in the country, Virbhadra Singh had died at 87 fighting a battle with his multiple ailments post-Covid complications.

The man with indomitable spirit and political inning spreading 60 years, Raja Sahib— he is fondly called, had admirers cutting across the party lines.

Thus, for the past 24-hours, Holly-Lodge, his private bungalow where mortal remained keptt for the peoples and VVIPs paid their tributes, had got flooded with people, many arrived from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, and Madhya Pradesh.

"Today, we had a very long list of VIPs came from different parts of the country thus had made foolproof security and other arrangements at Shimla for the mobility of the dignitaries," said Director General of police Sanjay Kundu.

The mortal remained of Virbhadra Singh wias kept at the Ridge---a sprawling iconic place in the heart of the town for "public darshan" from 9 am to 11.30 am and enabled dignitaries to pay their last respect. The body was also kept at Rajiv Bhawan on the day from 11.40 am to 1 pm.. The body was taken to Rampur by road at 1 pm and it was scheduled to reach Padam Palace at Rampur at 6 pm, said Jaswant Chejta, a family spokesperson . On Saturday, the body will be kept at Padam Palace from 8 am to 2 pm before the funeral, he added.

His commitment to serving the people and to the congress party remained exemplary till the very end.My condolences to his family and friends .We will miss him.Said Rahul Gandhi

Contribution of Virbhadra Singh to the development of the state and its people are extremely outstanding and perhaps historic. He was a fighter, bold leader but had a soft heart and compassion. His connection with the masses was magical" said Nadda.