Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Himachal's Kangra

Shimla: Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh's body was recovered from Kareri lake in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, informed Kangra SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan on Wednesday.





According to Kangra SSP, the body of Manmeet, who was one of the singers of Sain Brothers known for their Sufi songs, was recovered from the Kareri lake area in Kangra district.





According to sources, Manmeet, who was one of the singers of Sain Brothers, a music group known for their Sufi songs, was on a visit to Dharamshala with some of his friends.





They stated that the Sufi singer had gone further to Kareri lake and went missing during heavy rain and flash floods on Monday.





"Body of Punjabi singer Manmeet Singh recovered from Kareri lake area in Kangra district. Details awaited," said SSP Ranjan in a statement.





SHO Mcleodganj police station, Vipin Chaudhary said, "Manmeet had slipped and fell into a nullah at the Kareri lake and was swept away in the gushing water."





He stated that a rescue team on Tuesday late evening recovered his body. The body was brought to Dharamshala on Wednesday around 2 am and the postmortem will be conducted in Dharamshala today, said Chaudhary.





Meanwhile, four bodies were recovered in Kangra district's Boh valley till last night. With this, the total bodies recovered so far has gone up to five, informed District Commissioner Nipun Jindal.





He said that around five to six persons are still missing. The rescue operation has resumed early morning today, he added.





" Four bodies recovered from Boh valley till last night, a total of five bodies have been recovered so far. Five to six persons are missing. Rescue operation resumed early morning today," Jindal told ANI.





Earlier, it was reported that at least nine persons had died and 8 others were missing till Tuesday, due to flash floods in Himachal Pradesh.





142 roads are blocked in the state, as per the data provided by State Revenue Department and State Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday.





A yellow alert had been issued in Kullu on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh informed, adding that at least 25 roads had been shut in the district.





Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been sent to the state for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs assured all help from the Centre and is continuously monitoring the situation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over heavy rains in the state and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.





"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," he had said.(ANI)



