'Prime Minister Garib kalyan scheme' comes handy to the people during the pandemic

Hamirpur(HP): The Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, framed for helping the poor has come handy for the people during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and as many as 42,437 eligible families have been provided with free food grains for two months as per the central government policy.

The scheme is proving to be a boon with a view to providing free ration to 1,62,874 needy people during the Corona curfew.

This scheme was started in view of the outbreak of Corona virus last year and has been contributing a lot for the welfare and wellbeing of the people that have become jobless due to the lockdown and lack of jobs.

A target has been set to benefit 42,437 eligible families of this district for the year 2021-22. The beneficiaries of the scheme are the ration card holders selected under the National Food Security Act, 2013, who are eligible for free five kg food grains through the scheme.

This year, this food is being distributed in May and June under the scheme. The special feature of this scheme is that 5 kg of food grains (of which three kg of wheat and two kg of rice) are being provided to each member of the eligible ration card. This grain will be different from the grains received every month.

District controller, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs officer, Shiv Ram Rahi said that the state government had made allocation of free food grains in the district adding that under the scheme, 501 metric tons of wheat has been allocated for the Hamirpur district for the month of May, 2021.

He said that entire stocks had been sent to the fair price shops for further distribution to the eligible families. It is targeted to complete its distribution by the last week of this month.

At the same time, 353 metric tonnes of rice have been allocated to the district for the month of May. This quantity of rice has also been sent through depot holders for further distribution to eligible consumers.

Rahi said that under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 486 metric tonnes of wheat and 342 metric tons of rice have been allocated to Hamirpur district for June, 2021.

Lifting process has also been started to ensure timely availability of food grains to eligible beneficiaries, the officer added.

Deputy commissioner Debashweta Banik said that the scheme was being implemented in letter and spirit to help the suffering families.

She urged all the eligible beneficiaries to take full advantage of the scheme.

