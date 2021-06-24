Nitin Gadkari Lays Foundation Stone & Inaugurates Various National Highway Projects in HP

9 Road Corridors covering 222-kilometres with total outlay of Rs.6,155 crore

New Delhi (The Hawk): Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shri Nitin Gadkari today laid Foundation stone and inaugurated various National Highway Projects in Himachal Pradesh. The total outlay of the 222-kilometre long nine road corridors is Rs.6,155 crore.





Addressing the event, Shri Gadkari said that these road projects will ensure prosperity for the people of Himachal Pradesh. The Minister promised that road travel time from Delhi to Kullu will be reduced to just seven hours within two years or even before. Shri Gadkari said that work related to construction of 11 more tunnels will soon be awarded in Himachal Pradesh. The Minister said that the Government has accorded top priority to Manali – Leh tunnel construction. The Minister said that road construction works with an outlay of around Rs.15 lakh crore are planned this year, across the country. Shri Gadkari said that process related to land acquisition and environment clearance needs to speed up to be able to complete the road construction on time. The Minister also announced to award works related to 491-kilometre long road construction in Himachal Pradesh with a total cost of Rs.15 thousand crore in year 2021-22.The Minister said that possibility of a network of ropeway and cable car in Himachal Pradesh may be explored.





On the occasion, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Shri Jairam Thakur said that good quality roads and connectivity is the top priority for the state government and thanked Shri Nitin Gadkari for these road projects and expressed hope that these will further pave way for development of the state. Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, General Dr. VK Singh (Retd.) and Minister of State for Finance, Shri Anurag Thakur addressed the event virtually.



