Kotkhai case: Trial court in Shimla convicts lone accused for rape and murder of minor

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): A trial court in Shimla on Wednesday convicted the lone accused in rape and murder of a 16-year-old minor girl in the forest of Halaila, Kotkhai of Shimla district.

In an official statement, CBI said the Special Judge (POCSO), Shimla convicted accused Anil Kumar alias Nilu alias Kamlesh under sections 302, 376-A, 376(2) (I) of India Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of POCSO Act.

CBI had registered a case on July 22, 2017, on the orders of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh and took over the investigation of the case.

Earlier, six people were arrested by the local police in the case. However, "after a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet in the court of Special Judge (POCSO), Shimla against accused Anil Kumar. The role of said 6 accused arrested by the state police was not allegedly found," CBI said.

"After considering all the oral, documentary scientific, medical and circumstantial evidence etc on record, the Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted him. The arguments on quantum of sentence is scheduled for May 11 by the Court," the investigating agency added.

The brutal rape and murder of a schoolgirl in Shimla's Kotkhai created a huge uproar in the state in July 2017.

The 16-year-old victim was returning back from school when she went missing on July 4. Two days later, police recovered her body from the Halaila forests of Kotkhai. (ANI)