Top
Home > State News > Himachal Pradesh > Jubling village in Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall

Jubling village in Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall

 The Hawk |  6 April 2021 8:24 AM GMT

Jubling village in Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snowfall
X

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh): Parts of Jubling village in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district received fresh snowfall on Tuesday morning.

The vehicular movement was partially disrupted following the snowfall as the area got covered in a thick blanket of snow.

In Shimla, the sky will partly be cloudy today with the minimum and maximum temperatures hovering between 13.9 degrees Celsius and 19.6 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather forecast agency has predicted that with a generally cloudy sky, the state may witness rain and thundershower in the evening. (ANI)

Updated : 6 April 2021 8:24 AM GMT
Tags:    Jubling village   Lahaul-Spiti   snowfall   

The Hawk


Next Story
Similar Posts
Share it
Top
X
X