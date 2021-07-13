2 dead, 10 missing, 20 stranded in Himachal flash-floods

Kangra: As parts of Himachal Pradesh continue to receive heavy rainfall triggering devastating flash floods, at least two people have died, 10 are missing and 20 are stranded in different locations in Kangra district.

As per the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the Revenue Department, over 100 people, including 80 students and a few families, have been rescued from the popular Triund trekking route. Four have also been rescued from flood-hit Boh village.





The SDMC further reported that about 11 houses and several vehicles have been damaged. Electricity supply has been hampered at various locations and nearly 60 roads have been closed in different parts.



A yellow alert had been issued in Kullu on Monday, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prakash Singh informed, adding that at least 25 roads had been shut in the district and eight transformers were down hampering the electricity supply.

Several vehicles were stranded on both sides of NH3 in Lahaul Spiti due to a flash flood in a nalla following heavy rainfall. The district Police, BRO and local administration teams undertook restoration work to clear the route.

The district Police, Border Roads Organisation and the local administration teams are engaged in restoration work to clear the route.

As flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains swept away buildings and cars at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood in Dharamshala on Monday.

Teams from the National Disaster Relief Force have been sent to the state for relief work. The Ministry of Home Affairs assured all help from the Centre and is continuously monitoring the situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concerns over heavy rains in the state and said the Centre is closely monitoring the situation and all possible support is being extended to the state government.

"The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas," Prime Minister Modi said.

