Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 85 officers in administrative reshuffle

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Himachal Pradesh government in an administrative reshuffle transferred 85 officers including 11 IAS officers and 74 state cadre of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officers, with immediate effect on Wednesday.





According to a statement issued by the Department of Personnel, Suneel Sharma, Additional Secretary to Chief Minister, Himachal Pradesh, who is also holding the charge of the post of Director Language Art and Culture, Himachal Pradesh and Registrar of Himachal Pradesh University has been given charge of Additional Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise (Headquarters).





However, he will continue to hold the charge of the post of Registrar of Himachal Pradesh University.





While Vinay Kumar, the Managing Director of Kangra Central Cooperative





Bank, has been appointed as Director of Elementary Education in the reshuffle. (ANI)



