Earthquake of magnitude 3.0 hits Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala

 The Hawk |  8 May 2021 4:53 AM GMT

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh): An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale hit Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8:09 am.

The epicentre of the quake was 87 km North-northwest of Dharamshala at a depth of 10 kilometers.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.0, Occurred on 08-05-2021, 08:09:50 IST, Lat: 32.98 & Long: 76.08, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 87 km NNW of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, India," the NSC tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated : 8 May 2021 4:53 AM GMT
Tags:    Earthquake   Himachal Pradesh   Dharamshala   

The Hawk


