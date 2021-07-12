CM gives warm send-off to Governor Bandaru Dattatraya

Shimla (The Hawk): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur along-with his cabinet colleagues Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary and Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur, public representatives, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Vice Chancellors and other senior officers of State Government and prominent persons from all walks of life gave warm send off to Governor Bandaru Dattatraya at Raj Bhawan on Monday.





Earlier, staff of the Raj Bhawan gave farewell to Bandaru Dattatraya during a function organised at Raj Bhawan. Shri Dattatraya said that he had received immense affection, respect and recognition from the people of the entire state in the last two years, which he would remember always. He said that he always worked for maintaining the dignity of the Raj Bhawan besides participating in welfare activities for progress and development of the state.





Former Secretary to the Governor Rakesh Kanwar highlighted the work done by the Governor in various fields. He said that these works would give Himachal Pradesh a new direction. He said that the work of the Governor in the state has also received support and appreciation at all levels.





Secretary to the Governor Priyatu Mandal, who took charge on Monday was also present on the occasion.



