Yoga helps boosting immunity: Haryana Governor

 The Hawk |  21 Jun 2021 5:10 AM GMT

Chandigarh: Extending wishes on International Yoga Day, Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya on Monday said the immunity of the body can be enhanced by performing regular yoga, exercises and ''pranayama''.


In his message, Arya said yoga is an invaluable gift of the ancient Indian tradition and the art of leading a healthy life.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been promoting yoga on a humanity basis to maintain the health of the people across the world.


Yoga practice has got recognition at international level due to the efforts made by the Prime Minister.


He said doctors and experts across the world believe that the impact of coronavirus can be decreased by practicing yoga and boosting the immunity of the body.


In such a situation, the importance of yoga has been increased.


--IANS


