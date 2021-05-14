Vax drive for 18+ in Gurugram hit due to shortage

Gurugram: Owing to acute shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine the vaccination drive for people in the 18 plus age category was suspended on Friday as the district health department ran out of doses, officials said.



The health officials informed that vaccination campaign of the second dose for those above 45 will continue, but it is also likely to get affected if the district does not receive fresh stock from the state government by Friday night.

The 18-44 vaccinations started in Gurugram on May 1. Till May 12, over 43,992 people in the age group have received their first shots. In this category, the targeted population for immunisation is more than 10 lakh.

"Both Covishield and Covaxin stocks for 18 plus age group are over in Gurugram. Therefore, no sessions have been planned for Friday. Only Covishield shots will be given to those aged 45 and above, waiting for their second shot.

"If the doses are not allocated soon, vaccination for 45 above will also be hampered," said Virender Yadav, chief medical Officer (CMO) Gurugram.

Most session sites in the city are at government facilities with only two private hospitals -- Max and Fortis -- administering vaccines at present. On Friday, these hospitals will be the ones that give vaccines to people in the 18-44 category.

"We have already demanded the state health department to provide the stock but cannot say how much and when we'll get this consignment," said Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer.

According to Singh, there are about 8,000 doses left for the population above 45 years.

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the state government will float a global tender for the Covid-19 vaccines to ensure free vaccination for those aged between 18 and 44 years.

