Govt can face anger of people, but can't see piles of bodies: Anil Vij

Chandigarh (Haryana): Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said that the government has to implement COVID-19 protocols strictly even if it irks people as they cannot afford to see piles of bodies.

"There are two ways to contain COVID...one is lockdown which is not viable. We want the lives to go on and people to be safe at the same time," Vij told ANI.

"The other way to curb the spread of infection is strictness in following the COVID-19 protocols," the minister said.

Vij further said, "I have asked officers to implement COVID rules strictly even if it irks people. We can face their anger but we can't see piles of bodies."

Vij stated that the recovery rate in India is much more in comparison to other countries and the fatality rate is less.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 27421 active COVID-19 cases in Haryana, while the death toll due to infection has mounted to 3,316. (ANI)