NGT suggests Haryana govt to ensure improvement of water quality

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has suggested that improvement in water quality be ensured by making the pollution control device effective.

The NGT's suggestion came while it was hearing an application filed by one Sukhwanti, who has raised his grievances of damaging of his crop due to wastewater was being discharged from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Barwala in Hissar district in Haryana.

An NGT bench headed by its chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed to take further steps to ensure compliance and report be filled by PCB in coordination with Urban and Public Health Departments owning the STP.

"Improvement in water quality be ensured by making the pollution control device effective. The compensation recovered may be utilized for the restoration of the environment by preparing an action plan with the approval of the State PCB. Further action may be initiated by the Public Health Engineering Department which may be overseen by the State PCB," the NGT said.

The NGT sought a report about the compliance status on all aspects that may be filed before the next date and listed the matter for October 7.

The NGT also asked the senior officials to file a report on the overall status of performance of existing STPs, utilisation of treated sewage, mode of disposal of effluents, Consents granted by PCB and the gaps between Sewage generation and treatment.

The NGT was hearing issues relating to the allegation that wastewater was being discharged from the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Barwala into the land of the applicant and other adjoining lands, resulting in damage to the crops, contaminating groundwater, death of the livestock, and loss of soil fertility.

The NGT had earlier sought a report from authorities concerned on the issues.

In pursuance of the direction, the Haryana State PCB has filed its report on April 12, 2021 to the effect that 50 per cent compensation has been deposited and the remaining is under stay from the High Court.

The Prosecution has been sanctioned and a time-bound action plan has been submitted for the reduction of faecal coliform level in the treated effluent of the STP by enhancing chlorination before April 30, 2021 and also submitted that by overhauling the said STP upto April 30, 2021, the report said. (ANI)