Over 3l screened during Covid survey in Gurugram villages

Gurugram: Over 3 lakh people of 165 Gurugram villages have been screened so far by the health department officials under the 'Haryana Village General Health Checkup Scheme' in rural pockets.

As many as 164 teams were constituted in each gram panchayat to detect Covid patients in the rural areas of Gurugram. They have been conducting door-to-door screening and also creating awareness on the Covid preventive measures among the people.

"Under this screening campaign launched from May 15, so far survey teams have visited 58,569 houses and examined the health of 3,12,027 citizens. During this, symptoms like slight fever were found in 2,217 villagers who were then advised by the survey team to stay in home isolation," Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

Garg informed that this screening work in its final stage. It is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 days.

He said under this campaign, health check-up of the villagers of the district is being done.

Members of the field survey team at the village level include Asha Worker, Anganwadi Worker, School Teacher, Village Secretary, among others are conducting Covid tests.

District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Narendra Sarwan, who is looking after the screening work in rural areas, said that during the survey, rapid antigen tests of 2,850 people were done, in which 23 were found positive.

Apart from this, 15 people have been found positive in 1,232 RT-PCR test. All these people are being given treatment facilities under the supervision of the doctors of the health department.

"In view of the convenience of the villagers, isolation centers have been set up in the village itself for the corona patients, where they will be provided with the necessary health facilities. For this, buildings in 164 gram panchayats of the district have been converted into isolation centres and made operational," Garg added.

--IANS