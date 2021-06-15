Haryana to make sugarcane farmers' pending payments by July 10, says Minister Banwari Lal

Chandigarh (Haryana): Haryana government will surely clear all pending payments of sugarcane farmers' by July 10, said State Cooperation Minister Dr Banwari Lal after a review meeting with the officers of Haryana State Cooperative Sugar Mills Federation (Sugarfed) here on Monday.

He informed that during the recent crushing season 2020-2021, the cooperative sugar mills have procured 429.35 lakh quintals of sugarcane, which amounts to a total amount of Rs 1500.83 crore, out of which Rs 1082.16 crore has been given to the sugarcane farmers and the remaining amount will be given by July 10.

During the meeting, Lal appreciated the efforts made by the officers and said that "we have to work with the same vigour in this season. We need to continuously improve our working system so that the work of running the mills can be done at low cost."

While giving instructions to the officers, he said that only the necessary work of maintenance and repair should be done in the mills so that the mills can function at minimal cost, adding that there is a need to change the way of running the mills and also raise the mills out of loss to profit.

It was informed in the meeting that in the crushing season 2020-21, 429.17 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed while 371.86 lakh quintals of sugarcane was crushed in the crushing season 2019-20. Similarly, 41.97 lakh quintals of sugar was produced in crushing season 2020-21 while 37.41 lakh quintals of sugar was produced in crushing season 2019-20. Moreover, 87.59 percent capacity utilisation was achieved in crushing season 2020-21 while 86.13 percent capacity was utilised in crushing season 2019-20. Similarly, 7.53 crore units of electricity worth Rs 36.08 crore were sold in crushing season 2020-21 while 6.83 crore units worth Rs 32.19 crore were sold in crushing season 2019-20.

The minister was apprised in the meeting that 630.16 quintals of jaggery was produced during the crushing season of 2020-21 by the Cooperative Sugar Mills of Meham, Kaithal and Palwal. Similarly, work has started on the bio-fuel Project in Cooperative Sugar Mill of Kaithal and it will be started soon in other Cooperative Sugar Mills as well. (ANI)