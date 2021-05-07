Haryana minister Vij wants all oxygen plants under military control for safety, smooth functioning

Chandigarh: Amid a rise in oxygen demand owing to spiralling COVID-19 cases, Haryana''s Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday said control and management of all oxygen generation plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for their safety and smooth functioning.

Later, according a statement, Vij said if an oxygen plant stops functioning due to any reason it can cost lives.

"Control and management of all Oxygen Generation Plants should be handed over to military or paramilitary forces for safety and smooth functioning of the plants," Vij said in a tweet.

On Wednesday, Vij had said 60 oxygen plants will be set up in the state with the support of the central government. According to a government release, the plants will be installed at various government hospitals with bed capacity of 30, 50, 100 and 200.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent weeks and the demand for medical oxygen has risen manifold. At present, the state''s daily oxygen quota is 257 tonne and a request has been made by the state to the Centre to further enhance this quota to 300 tonnes.

During hearing of COVID petitions before the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently, counsels, including those who were representing Haryana, had raised the issue of shortage of oxygen and its transportation.

Amicus curiae Rupinder Khosla had pointed out before the court "that very serious situation has arisen in Haryana as its quota of oxygen has been reduced by 20 MT from the Panipat plant. Besides, the said plant has over heated and is, thus, not functioning at 100 per cent capacity". —PTI