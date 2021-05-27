Gurugram first district in Haryana to administer over 6L jabs

Gurugram: Gurugram became the first district in Haryana to administer the anti-Covid vaccine to over 6.49 lakh people, health officials said on Thursday.

According to officials, so far over 5,72,000 people in the district have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine, and over 1,42,000 have been given their second shot.

"In order to run the vaccination smoothly, a drive was being conducted in the government and private health facilities across the district. Under the immunisation campaign, 59,191 healthcare workers have so far received the first dose of Covid vaccine and 37,161 workers the second dose," Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, said.

Similarly, around 51,213 frontline workers have received the first dose of their Covid vaccine and 36,001 people were administered their second dose.



Besides, around 88,080 people in the 18-44 age group have received their jabs. Over 2,37,000 in the 45-59 age group have also been administered with first and second dose of the vaccine.

Over 1,52,000 people above 60 years have received their first dose and over 60,000 the second dose.

On Wednesday 578 people were discharged after recovery, while 187 new cases were reported in Gurugram.

Health officials said testing is being done to curtail the Covid infections in Gurugram. In the last 24 hours the health department has conducted 6,757 Covid tests.

According to the figures, the number of total active cases in Gurugram district is 2,961 out of which 2,513 patients are in home isolation.

"We appeal to the people not to step outside unnecessarily. They should stay indoors and follow Covid norms," Garg added.

—ians