Gurugram reports 1,940 Covid cases in 4 days

Gurugram: With 1,940 new cases being reported in Gurugram in the last four days, the city is witnessing a sharp increase in daily positive cases.

On Sunday, 555 new corona-infected patients were detected, with one death, and

210 recoveries.

On April 3, the city recorded 606 Covid cases which is the highest figure this year.

At present 2,972 patients are undergoing treatment at different private and government health facilities and around 2,770 patients are in home isolation. Till now, the district health department has examined around 9,60,836 people.

The total number of corona-infected patients in Gurugram is 64,953, of which 61,641 have recovered.

So far in the past one year, 367 patients have died due to the virus.

"We are setting up a large corona screening camp every day in places where the number of patients is more. Use face masks when stepping outside. The reason for the increasing number of patients is because they are not wearing masks and are not taking precautions. Those who are thinking they will not get infected with the deadliest virus, are contributing in spreading the coronavirus," Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Gurugram told IANS.

