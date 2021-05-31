Gurugram councillor dies of Covid-19 complications

Gurugram: Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) councillor R.S. Rathee passed away here following Covid-19-related health complications. He was 55.

According to officials, Rathee from ward number 34, had tested positive for Covid a few days back and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

An active activist fighting to save the Aravalli forests, Rathee died late Sunday. His parents passed away on May 12 and 13.



MCG Mayor Madhu Azad condoled Rathee's death.

On Sunday, 346 people in Gurugram recovered from the virus, while 110 new cases were reported.

According to the daily health bulletin, 1,77,297 people have recovered so far in Gurugram.

The number of total active case in Gurugram district is 1,727 out of which 1,478 patients are in home isolation.

—IANS