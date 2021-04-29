Gurugram: 18 plus have to wait till May 2nd week for jab

Gurugram: Registration for Covid-19 vaccination for those aged 18 to 44 years began on the government's CO-WIN portal from Wednesday but the 18 plus population in Gurugram will have to wait till the second week of May as the Covid vaccine will not be available by May 1.

Health officials said it was decided that people from 18 to 44 years can register themselves and information will be provided to them about the vaccination process accordingly.

Deputy Civil Surgeon and Nodal Officer of the Immunization Campaign, Dr MP Singh told IANS that the vaccine will be provided free to all at the government vaccination centres.

"Vaccination sessions for 18 plus will be organized at 37 government and nearly 60 private vaccination centres in Gurugram. The vaccination campaign for health workers and frontline workers and those above 45 years of age will continue as before," Singh said.

The health officials informed that in private hospitals, Covishield vaccine will be administered for Rs 500 and Covaxin for Rs 700.

"The new arrangement would be different as vaccination at government centres and private hospitals will be separated. The hospitals can now obtain vaccines directly from manufacturers and we won't supply the doses any more," Singh said.

Moreover, the Gurugram administration will not carry out vaccinations on Thursday and Friday due to streamlining of the session sites for the coming phase. According to new guidelines, no walk-ins or on-site registration will be allowed to avoid overcrowding at session sites.

Haryana has ordered five million doses of vaccines for the campaign at a cost of of Rs 250 crore, the government said on Wednesday.

--IANS