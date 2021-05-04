Gurugram admin warns shopkeepers charging exorbitant prices

Gurugram: The Gurugram district administration has warned shopkeepers selling essential products at a price higher than the Maximum Retail Price under the guise of lockdown.

Action is being taken against shopkeepers who charge more than the MRP. The district administration team issued a challan to a food chain store under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, on Tuesday.

According to the district administration spokesperson, Inspector Rakesh of the District Food and Supplies Controller's department received information that goods were being sold at a price higher than the MRP in 'More Hyper Mart' located in Gurugram's Sector-48.

The complainant Pramod Kumar told the Inspector that he had purchased peanut oil from a food chain store at an MRP of Rs 220 but it was being sold by Mart for Rs 253. Following the complaint, the team of the District Food and Supplies Controller Department went to the spot to investigate and found the complaint to be true.

Acting on the complaint, the food chain store was challaned under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

"The lockdown is imposed to prevent infection due to Covid-19, the general public will not be inconvenienced over essential commodities in any way. A team of the District Food and Supplies Controller department has been appointed for complete monitoring of black marketing in Gurugram. Essential items such as packed company items cannot be sold at rates higher than the MRP," said Yash Garg, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner.

"The district administration will deal strictly with those involved in black marketing. Buyers should also take care and alert about the rates charged above the MRP on the helpline number -- 9999097004 of the District Food and Supplies Controller department," said Garg, adding, "that to stop such kind of black marketing, the cooperation of the general public is needed."

—IANS