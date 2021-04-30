Gurugram admin releases control room number for oxygen supply

Gurugram: To provide oxygen in a time-bound manner the Gurugram district administration has released a control room number for the supply of oxygen cylinders at different hospitals in the district. An emergency cylinder requirement can be availed of by calling 01242971110. This control room will work 24x7.

To avail of this facility, when any hospital calls the control room, the name of the hospital, the driver's name and the mobile number, the number of the vehicle, how long is backup of oxygen left in the hospital, how many cylinders are required etc, all information will have to be provided to the control room.



Recently, it came to light that several leading hospitals in Gurugram had asked for urgent supply of oxygen by tweeting for help.

"We have also issued an order regarding oxygen supply to hospitals. Any hospital will have to inform the district administration six hours before they need oxygen. Also to meet the demand for liquid medical oxygen in private hospitals, we have asked all hospitals and nursing homes to fill up a Google form which appears on clicking the website 'covidharyana.in'," said Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg.

The district administration has clarified that efforts would be made to provide oxygen only to those hospitals and nursing homes registered with it.

