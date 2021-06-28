Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute starts Sputnik V trial run for general public

New Delhi: The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram has started its pilot soft launch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and the hospital has procured the vaccine stock directly from Dr Reddy's Laboratories.





"The response to the pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V has been overwhelming at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. The vaccination launch was successfully driven in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories," said a statement issued by the Fortis Memorial Research Institute.





The institute has started the trial run for the general public and vaccinated 471 people. In April, the vaccine received emergency use authorisation in India, making it the third vaccine to be made available in the country against COVID-19.





Combined efforts of the Government and private sectors have been pivotal in making the COVID-19 vaccination drive move at a steady pace in India, says the statement.





According to the Centre's pricing schedule, the maximum price of the two-dose vaccine has been fixed at Rs 1,145, which will also include the hospital charges.





Presently, three COVID-19 vaccines - Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V-- are being used in the country for the nationwide inoculation drive.





Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for Russian vaccine Sputnik V in the country, has been importing the doses from Russia.





It's expected that Sputnik V is soon going to be started in a few hospitals of New Delhi as well.Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Russian vaccine on Tuesday affirmed that Sputnik V's efficacy is better on the Delta variant than any other vaccine that has published results on the strain so far.





"RDIF: #SputnikV is more efficient against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India than any other vaccine that published results on this strain so far-- the Gamaleya Center study submitted for publication in an international peer-reviewed journal," Sputnik V on Tuesday tweeted.





According to the recent last statement over the pilot phase for Sputnik V, Dr Reddy's laboratories said that they aim to reach 28 cities in total.





"Our pilot phase initiated on May 14 in Hyderabad has been scaled up to Vizag, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Miryalaguda, Vijayawada, Baddi, Kolhapur, Raipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Nagpur, Ranchi, Jaipur so far. By the end of this final leg of the pilot phase. We aim to reach 28 cities in total. We will continue to share updates related to Sputnik V," added Dr Reddy's laboratories. (ANI)



