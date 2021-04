Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda and his wife Asha Hooda tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

They were admitted to Medanta in Gurugram.

The 73-year-old Leader of Opposition and his wife got themselves admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure, a party leader said.

Last year Hooda's son and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda had contracted the virus.



