Haryana Deputy CM inaugurates flyover on Gurugram-Faridabad stretch

Gurugram: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the newly constructed four lane flyover near village Bandwadi on the Gurugram-Faridabad road on Friday.

After the inauguration of the flyover, the deputy CM said, "This flyover will help to reduce traffic pressure and will improve connectivity between the two major districts (Gurugram-Faridabad) of Haryana. Not only this, it will also prevent the accidents. In future aspects this stretch will also play a major role to reach Jewar airport in a short span of time."

The project plan was prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD). The estimated cost of the 514 meter long and 21 meter flyover is more than Rs 11.50 crore.

"The construction of the flyover started in June 14, 2019 and was completed in a very short span in March 31, 2021. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic the PWD department took only 21 months for the complication of this project, which is very appreciative," Chautala told the media.

The flyover starts after the 'Valley View' residential apartment located on the Gurugram-Faridabad road and finishes one and a half kilometres before the toll plaza. Service lanes is also built on either side. To go towards Bandwadi village, the commuters and villages can use the underpass.

According to the PWD officials, the project will provide great relief to the commuters of Delhi, Gurugam and Faridabad who was struggling through unending traffic jams on the stretch which traffic cops find difficult to manage.

The flyover has been constructed to avoid accidents on the stretch near Bandwadi village.

"The turning point near the Bandwadi village was one of the most dangerous spots on the Gurugram-Faridabad stretch. Due to the acute turn, here the graph of accidents was quite high. A flyover on the dangerous spot will surely reduce the accidents on the corridor," PWD executive engineer Sandeep Singh said.

—IANS