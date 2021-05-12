Day after RTI activist's arrest, scribe with fake stamps held in Gurugram

Gurugram: A day after the arrest of an RTI activist and his two sons for committing a property loan fraud of over Rs 15 crore, the police in Gurugram on Tuesday arrested a journalist in connection with the case for his alleged role in creating fake documents using fake stamps of a Tehsildar of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

The accused has been identified as Shahnawaz Alam, a native of Jharkhand presently residing in Laxman Vihar in Phase-2. The police have also recovered two fake stamps of HUDA from his possession.

Meanwhile, arrested RTI activist Harinder Dhingra and his two sons — Tarun and Prashant — were produced before a local court on Tuesday, which sent Harinder Dhingra to judicial custody, while his two sons were sent to six-day police remand.

During questioning, Alam disclosed before the police that he was associated with the RTI activist and had provided him a fake stamp of a Tehsildar of HUDA to prepare fake documents of the property, which were used by the Dhingra family in court cases.

"During preliminary investigation it was also revealed by Alam that Dhingra used to provide him information of traders, builders and government officials, which he obtained via the RTI Act and the same information was published by the accused journalist in newspapers and magazines," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, told IANS.

In return, Dhingra gave him money several times, both through online transfer and in cash, he said.

"The accused is being questioned in depth to ascertain more information about his accomplices and his involvement in any other matter," Boken said, adding that the Gurugram police have urged the public to inform them in case any person has any information or documents against Harinder Dhingra and his associates.

"We will take an action against them as per the law," the officer said.

—IANS