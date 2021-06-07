Covid recovery improves to 99.08% in Gurugram

Gurugram: The recovery rate of Covid-19 in Gurugram district is constantly improving and on Monday it was 99.08 per cent as compared to 98 per cent during the week, according to the district health department.

The health officials said that to curb Covid infections, an action plan has been prepared by the district administration which focuses on testing, tracing and treatment.

The number of total active cases in Gurugram district is 812 out of which 731 patients are in home isolation.

According to official data of the health department, during the first six days of June, 783 patients recovered from the deadliest virus, whereas in May, around 91,000 patients were cured.

The officials said, so far, 15,48,305 Covid tests have been conducted in Gurugram, of which 13,63,535 have come negative. In the last 24 hours around 4,458 tests were conducted in the district.

Also, a total of 7,53,781 people have been administered covid vaccines, including 7,853 on Sunday.

According to the daily health bulletin, 1,78,652 people have recovered so far in Gurugram.

Health officials said, in May, the pace of recovery of patients started gaining momentum gradually . In a single day, maximum 5,000 patients were also cured in May.

As a result, the recovery rate of the district has increased to 99.08 per cent.

"Every effort is being made to break the chain of infection and control through testing, tracing and treatment," said Virender Yadav, civil surgeon Gurugram.

