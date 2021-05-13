100-bed Covid facility to become functional soon in Gurugram

Gurugram: A 100-bed Covid care hospital set up by the Gurugram district administration in collaboration with the Vedanta Group will soon become functional at Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 38.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg took stock of the makeshift hospital on Wednesday and gave necessary directions to the authorities.

Although in the last few days, Covid cases have dropped in Gurugam, but the district officials are prepared to deal with the third Covid wave.

"This temporary hospital is being set up with a capacity of 100 beds, where the patients will be provided with all the possible healthcare facilities," Garg said.

Anil Aggarwal, Chairman of the Vedanta Group, informed that the company is mulling to arrange 1,000 beds for Covid patients through its Anil Aggarwal Foundation, which was being started from the Gurugam district.

"All the preparations have been completed by the district administration and the company to set up this temporary hospital in Gurugam. While, establishing this Covid care centre, a technology called 'HEPA Filter' is being used which is effective in preventing the infection of the virus. There will be arrangements for 80 oxygen bad and 20 ICU beds in the initial phase,'" Aggarwal added.