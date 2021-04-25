Corporate offices in 6 districts of Haryana to be closed

Gurugram: In view of the spike in Covid cases, the Haryana government announced that all IT sector and corporate offices in six districts -- Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal and Sonepat, would remain closed till May 3 up to 9 p.m.

Also, the government offices in all districts will operate with 50 per cent strength. Even the industry has been asked to work in shifts.

According to an order released by the chief secretary-cum-Chairperson Vijay Vardhan, no lockdown would be imposed in Gurugram and Faridabad. "Work-from-home should be followed, amid rise in covid infections," he said.

An order in this regard was released late on Saturday night.

All private hospitals have been asked to reserve 50 per cent beds for Covid patients. Earlier, the reservation was 40 per cent.

After 6 p.m., the markets have been ordered to be closed. The maximum gathering in indoor programs has been reduced to 50 from 200.

According to the order, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been authorized to impose Section 144 wherever required. They have been asked to deal strictly wherever the cases are higher.

Disobeying government order will initiate action against the offenders under relevant sections of the IPC, the order said.

--IANS