PM Narendra Modi arrives at Bhavnagar, will review cyclone damage

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Bhavnagar airport on Wednesday to take stock of the situation in the three badly affected districts and the union territory of Diu in the wake of the devastation caused by the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in his home state Gujarat at the Bhavnagar airport on Wednesday at around 12 noon. He was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister left to have a stock of the situation through aerial route of the affected three districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Gir-Somnath and also the union territory of Diu.

According to the information from sources, the Prime Minister after the survey, will have a two-hour meeting with the Gujarat CM and other high officials of the state administration at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Details regarding the damage assessment, restoration and Relief work will be discussed in the meeting.

A special arrangement has been made at the airport for the meeting. The security has also been beefed up in view of the PM's visit.

The Prime Minister will leave for Delhi in the evening.

Meanwhile, the administration has been ordered to carry out the restoration relief work in the affected regions of the state. The health officials have also been told to be ready looking at the possibility of water borne diseases.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae on Tuesday passed through the Gir-Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar districts, with wind speed at around 150 km/hour after its landfall before midnight. Maximum damage was inflicted in these three districts, thereafter the intensity decreased gradually as it passed near Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

The storm has caused a great damage in the state, especially to major crops like horticulture. Almost entire harvest of mango, bananas and coconut has been destroyed. Fallen trees have blocked internal as well as major roads, affecting the RAR works. A total of 176 Tehsil in 23 districts have received normal to heavy rains in 24 hours.

—IANS