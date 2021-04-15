ICG, Gujarat ATS apprehend boat carrying 8 Pakistanis, 30 kg heroin near Jakhau

Top
 The Hawk |  15 April 2021 6:43 AM GMT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) along with the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended a fishing boat, carrying eight Pakistani nationals and 30 kg heroin, near Jakhau coast of Kutch district on Thursday, an official statement said.

"@IndiaCoastGuard in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat PFB NUH with 08 Pak nationals and 30 Kg of heroin off Jakhau #Guajrat close to IMBL in Indian waters today," the ICG tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

