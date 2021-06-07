Gujarat: 5 teens drown in 2 separate incidents

Ahmedabad: Five teen boys drowned in two separate incidents in Surendranagar and Rajkot districts of Gujarat, with a search operation for two bodies still underway, officials said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, two boys, around 13 years of age, fell into a canal of the Narmada network passing by Khamisana village in Wadhwan taluka of Surendranagar, Fire Officer Chhatrapalsinh Zala said.

"They fell inside while trying to drink water from the canal. Due to the water level being high, we could not start a search operation on Sunday night. After the water level was brought down on our request, we began looking for the bodies on Monday morning but the search has been in vain so far," Zala said.

In the second incident, which also took place on Sunday evening, three teens, identified as Sahil Makwana (18), Pankaj Vasvani (18) and Sumit Marathi(19), drowned in a check dam on Khirsara road in Jetpur town in Rajkot, Inspector SM Vasava said.

"After passersby alerted police about a body floating in the dam, a search operation was mounted. The bodies of the three boys have been fished out by fire brigade divers. They had gone in for a swim and drowned," Vasava said.