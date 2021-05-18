Gujarat govt extends partial Covid lockdown in state for 3 more days

Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday announced that a partial lockdown in the state will remain for the next three days.

"In the wake of the current #CycloneTauktae situation, CM Vijay Rupani announces to maintain status quo on the existing corona curfew and other day-time restrictions effective in 36 cities of the State for three more days, up to May 20", read a tweet by CMO Gujarat.

A powerful cyclone has battered country's west coast and made landfall in Gujarat after authorities evacuated thousands of people.

Dubbed an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" by the Indian Meteorological Department, the cyclone, named Tauktae, brought with it wind speeds of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour (99.4 -105.6 miles per hour) with gusts of up to 190 km/h (118 mph), storm surges and heavy rainfall

Gujarat is currently bracing with Cyclone Tauktae following which COVID-19 vaccination drive has also been temporarily suspended.

"In the wake of #CycloneTauktae, CM Vijay Rupani announces the suspension of Corona vaccination drive for the next two days i.e. May 17 and 18 - Monday and Tuesday, and urges citizens to remain indoors considering the possibility of heavy rains along with cyclone in the state", tweeted the state government's portal.

Operations at Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport shall remain suspended from 7:30 pm on May 17 to 5 am on May 18 in view of the Cyclone Tauktae, informed the Ahmedabad Airport.

Thousands of people were evacuated from low-lying areas along its western coast as Tauktae is expected to make landfall in Gujarat.

In view of the COVID-19 cases and deaths, the Gujarat government on April 25 announced a night curfew in all 29 cities of the state and imposed a slew of restrictions on public places, congregations, functions, markets, etc during the curfew.

According to Gujarat's Chief Minister's Office (CMO), a curfew was imposed in all the cities of Gujarat every night starting from 8 pm and ending at 6 am. It was into effect from April 28 and will remain imposed till May 5, 2021. (ANI)