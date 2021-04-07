Gujarat records 3,280 new Covid cases, 17 deaths

Gandhinagar: Gujarat's coronavirus situation worsened on Tuesday, with the state seeing a spike of 3,280 new cases, taking its tally to 3,24,878, while the death toll rose to 4,598 with 17 more succumbing.

The alarming situation came as the high-powered Core Committee, headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, convened in Gandhinagar, hours after a division bench of the Gujarat High Court, headed by the Chief Justice, advised the state government to impose a 3-4 day lockdown or curfew, looking at the rising cases in the state.

During March, Gujarat added 37,809 cases at an average of 1,220 per day, while in April so far, it has registered 17,180 cases at a daily average of 2,863.

A total of 2,167 patients were discharged, taking total recoveries to 3,02,932, while there are 17,348 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 817 cases on Tuesday, closely followed by Surat with 811, Rajkot with 385, and Vadodara with 342.

Jamnagar saw 142, Patan 107, Bhavnagar 94, Gandhinagar 73, Junagadh 37, Kutch 35, Mahisagar 34, Morbi and Panchmahals 32 each, Kheda 29, Dahod 28, Amreli, Anand, and Banaskantha 24 each and Bharuch 21.

Seven deaths each were reported from Surat and Ahmedabad, two in Rajkot and one in Vadodara. During the six days of April, 79 have succumbed to the virus.

Till now, a total of 78,85,630 people have been vaccinated, out of which 70,38,445 have received their first dose, and 8,47,185 their second shot.

Moreover, over 3 lakh senior citizens over 60 and comorbid patients between 45 and 60 were also vaccinated, where 2,75,777 received their first shot and 29,886 the second.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat University has cancelled its examinations on April 12 and 23, and may hold them online.

--IANS