Gujarat reports first case of black fungus

 The Hawk |  22 May 2021 7:43 AM GMT

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): A 15-year-old child from Gujarat's Ahmedabad, who had tested COVID-19 positive, has become the first case of pediatric Mucormycosis (popularly known as black fungus). "A 15-year-old boy, discharged post COVID, was diagnosed with Mucormycosis (black fungus). The condition of boy is stable after surgery. We expect to discharge him in 2 or 3 days. This is 1st case of pediatric Mucormycosis in Ahmedabad," said Pediatrician Dr Abhishek Bansal.

—ANI

Updated : 22 May 2021 7:43 AM GMT
Tags:    Gujarat   black fungus   

The Hawk


