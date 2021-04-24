Shah inaugurates 280 PSA Oxygen Plant at Covid Designated Hospital at Kolavada in Gandhinagar

























A 1200-bedded hospital with a facility of 600 ICU beds will soon be operational at the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah inaugurated a 280 PSA Oxygen Plant at the Covid Designated Hospital at Kolavada in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat today. Talking to the media after inaugurating the Oxygen plant, the Home Minister said that 66 patients are undergoing treatment in Kolavada who will be provided Oxygen facilities from today. From this plant, patients will get 280 litres of Oxygen per minute, besides Oxygen cylinders will also beprovided here during emergency so that the patients do not have any inconvenience.

Shri Amit Shah said that a special campaign has been started across the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, in which the Central Government approved the setting up of 11 new PSA Oxygen plants in Gujarat as part of the scheme to provide Oxygen from the PM Cares Fund. These plants will be commissioned soonand surplus amount of Oxygen produced here will be transported to other states. He said that Gujarat is an industrial state where more Oxygen is being produced which will help other states.

Congratulating Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Nitin Patel for the services provided to rural citizens in his parliamentary constituency, Shri Amit Shah said that given the hard work done by them during the first wave of Corona, he is confident that even in this second wave, we will defeat Corona and bring the people of Gujarat out of this pandemic and protect them. The Union Home Minister said that a 1200-bed hospital with a facility of 600 ICU beds will be operational soonat the Helipad Ground in Gandhinagar in collaboration with Tata Sons and DRDO. He also said that work has already started for this and soon the people will get the benefit.

Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Shri Nitin Patel and senior officers of Gandhinagar district were present on the occasion.