AAP to contest on all 182 seats Guj Assembly polls

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that his party will contest all the 182 seats in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls.

Mr Kejriwal arrived here this morning on a day-long state visit to kickstart the party's preparations for the Assembly elections.

While addressing a press conference, he said, 'People here think if electricity can be free in Delhi, why not here? The schools and hospitals are also in a bad shape but things will change now.'

Journalist Isudan Gadhvi joined the party in presence of the Delhi Chief Minister.

During his visit, he inaugurated the state party headquarters located in the Navrangpura area.

On Sunday, in a tweet in Gujarati, the AAP chief said, "Now Gujarat will change. Tomorrow I am coming to Gujarat, and will meet all the brothers and sisters of the state.'

This happens to be his second visit to Gujarat. In February, he had last visited Surat after the party emerged as the main opposition after the civic body elections there.

